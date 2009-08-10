Nissan Unveils All-Electric Car

Auto manufacturer Nissan gave car enthusiasts a preview last week of the all-electric Leaf, slated for launch in late 2010 in the U.S., Japan, and Europe. The five-seater hatchback will be powered by compact, laminated lithium-ion batteries installed under the car's floorboard. Nissan claims the batteries will deliver more than 100 miles of driving on a full charge. In June, Nissan received $1.6 billion in U.S. Department of Energy loans to retool its Smyrna, Tenn., factory to build electric cars.
