People

NobelPrize.org Organic 'Speed Reads'

by Linda Raber
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
The Nobel Foundation's website, nobelprize.org, is offering short, 300–500-word articles on all 23 Nobel Prizes that have been awarded in organic chemistry. The landing page for the project is nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/organic_chemistry.html.

These "Speed Reads" are aimed at a general readership and can be used to introduce the field to nonspecialists. "Obviously, the categorization of prizes is a nonexact science, and other prizes could arguably have been included, but these 23 could be said to represent the main organic chemistry Nobel Prizes so far," says Adam Smith, editor-in-chief of nobelprize.org.

The articles are conveniently organized under the following categories: "Chemistry of Natural Products," "Methodologies in Organic Chemistry," "Polymer Chemistry," and "General Organic Chemistry." The project was supported by a grant from the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation.

Linda Raber compiled this week's section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

