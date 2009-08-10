Academia

Stephen Fesik has joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center as professor of biochemistry. He will lead the cancer drug discovery initiatives of the Vanderbilt Institute of Chemical Biology and the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Fesik had been a divisional vice president of cancer research at Abbott Laboratories, building a pipeline of drug candidates showing promising anticancer activity.

Associations

Miriam Cortes-Caminero has been named executive director of the Society for Biological Engineering, a technological community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. She succeeds June Wispelwey, who became executive director of AIChE in January. Cortes-Caminero most recently served as director of marketing with Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

David DiBiasio, head of Worcester Polytechnic Institute's chemical engineering department, has been elected as a fellow of the American Society for Engineering Education.

Ken Lee, professor of food science and director of the Ohio State Food Safety Center at Ohio State University, has been named an American Council on Education Fellow for the 2009–10 academic year. The ACE Fellows Program focuses on identifying and preparing senior leadership for the nation's colleges and universities.

Gary L. Messing has been named editor-in-chief of the Journal of Materials Research by the Materials Research Society. He remains as head of the department of materials science and engineering at Pennsylvania State University. Messing succeeds Gordon E. Pike, who retired after eight years as the journal's editor-in-chief.

Business

Antoine Baule has been named president of Novasep Process, a subsidiary of Novasep. He also joins Groupe Novasep's executive committee as an executive vice president. Previously, Baule had been in an international management position at Groupe Lesaffre. He replaces Erwin Herren, who has served as Novasep Process' interim president since January 2008 and will remain as chief operating officer. Novasep supplies process development services, purification equipment and systems, exclusive synthesis and purification services, and complex active molecules.

Mark Bruns has been appointed senior director of clinical business operations for the Waters Division of Waters Corp. He had been director of global business development for Abbott's Diagnostics Division.

Mike Doyle has been named to the newly created position of senior vice president and general manager of nutrition ingredients at Microbia. Most recently, he was president of LycoRed, in North America. Alex Chu has been appointed vice president of process development at the company. Previously, Chu was vice president of manufacturing and process development at Adnexus Therapeutics. Microbia (formerly Microbia Precision Engineering) is an industrial biotechnology company that develops high-value, renewable specialty ingredients and biomaterials by applying its proprietary metabolic engineering to fermentation-based manufacturing.

Stephen M. Floyd has become a managing director of Young & Partners, an international investment banking firm focused on the chemical and life sciences industries. Prior to joining Young & Partners, Floyd had been a managing director and cohead of the Global Chemicals & Fertilizers group at Morgan Stanley.

Sophie Fouillat will be appointed Arkema's vice president for investor relations, effective Sept. 1. She has been investor relations manager at the company. She will replace Frédéric Gauvard, who will be appointed director of Europe and Asia within Arkema's fluorochemicals business unit.

Jeffrey A. Gates has been promoted to the newly created position of director of marketing at Covington, Ky.-based Syrgis Performance Products. Gates had been marketing manager at Syrgis, which is an international diversified group of fine and specialty chemical manufacturers.

Kevin Gray has been named the new chief technology officer for Qteros. Most recently, he served as senior director of biofuels research and development for biotech company Verenium. Based in Marlborough, Mass., Qteros is a biofuel company that is commercializing a technology that turns biomass into cellulosic ethanol.

Kimberly S. Gray has been appointed as chief privacy officer for the Americas at IMS Health, a provider of market information to the pharmaceutical and health care industries. Prior to joining IMS, Gray was chief privacy officer at Highmark, a Pennsylvania health insurance company.

Nick Green [+]Enlarge

Nick Green has been appointed to the newly created position of president of Dishman Contract Research & Manufacturing Services, a division of the Dishman Group, which is based in Ahmedabad, India. Previously, Green was president of Codexis Pharmaceuticals.

Adel F. Halasa has retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber as an R&D fellow and polymer adviser to the executive vice president of Goodyear Global Technology. He is currently an adjunct professor in the University of Akron's College of Polymer Science & Polymer Engineering.

John Hotz [+]Enlarge

John Hotz has been appointed vice president for Nova Chemicals' polyethylene business and will assume the management of the company's Advanced Sclairtech resins and licensing business. John Siegrist has been appointed vice president of sales and marketing for the company's polyethylene business. A wholly owned subsidiary of the International Petroleum Investment Co. of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Nova Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals, plastic resins, and end-products.

Richard L. Johnson has been appointed a senior vice president of Eastman Chemical. He will continue to be responsible for the company's fibers segment but will also oversee the company's supply-chain function, acetyl stream operations, and management of regions outside the U.S. Mark J. Costa will continue as an executive vice president and retain responsibility for the company's specialty plastics segment, polyester stream operations, and corporate marketing. Costa will now also oversee the coatings, adhesives, specialty polymers and inks segment, sales, pricing, marketing development and innovation, and sustainability functions. Ronald C. Lindsay has become an executive vice president with continuing responsibility for the company's industrial gasification strategy. In addition, he will be responsible for the performance chemicals and intermediates segment, the performance polymers segment, the olefins stream operations, and engineering and construction.

Jacques-François Martin has been named chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer of Nyon, Switzerland-based Mymetics. He replaces Christian Rochet, who remains with the company as a nonexecutive director.

Rita Massinople has been named to a sales executive position at Charkit Chemical. She will focus on personal care accounts in the Midwest. Before joining Charkit, Massinople was a senior account manager at Dow Wolff Cellulosics in Chicago.

Timothy McCarthy has been appointed vice president for marketing and sales at Materia. He will be responsible for the commercial development of Materia's proprietary polydicyclopentadiene resin business. McCarthy was previously the vice president of sales and marketing for Zoltek. Materia was founded in 1998 to commercialize the Grubbs olefin metathesis catalyst technology.

Doug Mendenhall has been named as interim chief scientific officer of Patheon and interim head of its Pharmaceutical Development Services unit. Most recently, he had been with Merck. Patheon is a global provider of contract drug development and manufacturing services to the international pharmaceutical industry.

Hermann Ortega and Boudewijn van Lent have both joined Celerant Consulting as vice presidents in its chemicals sector. Ortega will be based in Austin, Texas. He had been vice president of integrated supply-chain activities at Honeywell International. Van Lent will be based in Pittsburgh. He had been with Lanxess, most recently serving as vice president for technical rubber products and leading the company's North American business unit. Celerant is a global management consulting firm.

Chris Ryan has joined biofuels firm Gevo as vice president of business development for downstream products. In this role, Ryan will be responsible for business development in converting isobutyl alcohol into chemicals, jet fuel, gasoline, diesel, and fuel blendstocks. Most recently, Ryan served as chief operating officer and chief technology officer for NatureWorks.

Blaise Sarcone, vice president and chief financial officer of ICC Industries, has been appointed president of the company's Manufacturing Group. ICC is a privately held New York City-based global manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and plastics.

Firuz Shakoori has been appointed sales director of American Peptide, which provides peptides and peptide-based services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Prior to joining American Peptide, he worked at Bachem and PolyPeptide Laboratories.

Rajesh Shenoy has been promoted to Albany Molecular Research's (AMRI) managing director over operations in India. He had been director for the company's site in Hyderabad, India. Sivakumar Sivasubramanian has become director of general operations, overseeing all general plant operations and engineering services for AMRI in India. Sivasubramanian had been general manager of operations in Hyderabad. Sridhar Vaddeboina has been promoted to director of analytical services for the company's India operations from manager of analytical quality services. He will now lead all analytical and quality functions in India.

Boon Yeow Yee [+]Enlarge

Boon Yeow Yee has been appointed as head of BASF Singapore and managing director of the BASF ASEAN subregion. He succeeds John Duncan Fastier, who is retiring at the end of this month. Yee will also continue in his role as managing director of BASF Malaysia. Kenneth T. Lane has become a group vice president at the company, assuming responsibility for the global strategic marketing unit of BASF's polyurethanes division. He had been responsible for BASF's polyurethane basic products business in North America. He is now based in Brussels. Lane succeeds Ralph Schweens, who is now managing director of BASF in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Christian Wulff has become a director of BASF's Care Chemicals & Formulators Technical Development Group in North America. He is based in Florham Park, N.J. He had been group leader for business management of waxes and wax emulsions for BASF, in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Ying Yeh [+]Enlarge

Ying Yeh has joined Nalco as vice president and chairman of its Greater China region. She will drive Nalco's ambitious growth strategy in the country. Yeh had been a vice president with Eastman Kodak, most recently leading its Asian operations. Vaclav Harant has joined Nalco as general manager and general director of its business in Russia with additional responsibility for water and process services in the C.I.S. Previously, Harant had been general manager of Central and Eastern Europe for Air Products & Chemicals.

Government

Eric D. Isaacs has become the new director of Argonne National Laboratory. He had been Argonne's deputy laboratory director for programs, with responsibility for leading the laboratory's strategic planning process and overseeing the laboratory-directed research and development program, as well as its educational programs. Prior to that, he was director of the Center for Nanoscale Materials at Argonne. Isaacs replaces Robert Rosner, who had planned to return to his duties as the William E. Wrather Distinguished Professor in Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of Chicago.