Pharma's Obscene Profits

Congratulations to Maureen Rouhi! Finally, somebody points out the obscene profits made by the pharmaceutical industry while the rest of the country struggles to pay for necessary medications (C&EN, June 8, page 3). I love the argument that they need these profits for research and development; the profits are after R&D and go to shareholders. Unfortunately, most of the public doesn't realize what a scam that is.
Werner Zimmt
Tucson, Ariz.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter