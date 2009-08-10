Priorities For 2011 Science Budget

Federal spending on science and technology for fiscal 2011 should focus on economic recovery, job creation, and economic growth, the White House says. In its annual memo to federal science agencies, the Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) outlined the Obama Administration's priorities for next year's science funding, telling agencies they need to build on the priorities reflected in the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act and the 2010 budget. OSTP sets several practical, cross-cutting goals for federal science spending. These include promoting innovative energy technologies to reduce U.S. dependence on energy imports, applying biomedical science to help Americans live longer and reduce health care costs, and ensuring that we have technologies to protect our troops and citizens.
