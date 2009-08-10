More Recovery Act Funds For Research

The Department of Energy Office of Science announced more than $327 million in new funding for research, instrumentation, and lab infrastructure projects. The funding completes the allocation of the $1.6 billion DOE received for energy research under the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act. "The projects provide vital funding and new tools for research aimed at strengthening America's energy security and tackling some of science's toughest challenges," DOE Secretary Steven Chu said in a statement. Universities and nonprofit firms will receive $107 million of the funds, and the remaining $220 million will go to several DOE national laboratories for a range of projects. Some of these include $60.2 million to the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory for research on next-generation particle accelerator technologies, $14 million to the Princeton Plasma Physics lab for fusion energy projects, and $8.7 million to Oak Ridge National Laboratory for equipment and research on various bioenergy projects.
