Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Resisting Health Care Reform

Drugmakers find fault with overhaul plan

by Glenn Hess
August 10, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Molly Riley/Reuters/Newscom
House Energy &amp; Commerce Committee members iron out health care reform legislation.
Credit: Molly Riley/Reuters/Newscom
House Energy &amp; Commerce Committee members iron out health care reform legislation.

Legislation moving through the House of Representatives that would overhaul the $2.5 trillion health care system would hurt patients and kill jobs, the drug industry charged last week.

The drug industry “remains committed to working with the Administration and Congress to help enact comprehensive health care reform this year,” says Ken Johnson of the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a trade group that lobbies on behalf of brand-name drug companies.

“Unfortunately, the totality of the efforts in the House, while well intentioned, represents a step in the wrong direction in the health care reform debate,” Johnson adds.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee narrowly approved legislation (H.R. 3200) on July 31 that is designed to provide health care to 50 million uninsured Americans. But PhRMA contends that the bill would severely restrict patient access and choice and would damage the drug industry, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers.

One key provision added to the legislation by Rep. Peter F. Welch (D-Vt.) would require the Department of Health & Human Services to negotiate directly with manufacturers for lower prices in the popular Medicare prescription drug program.

Drug companies and the private insurers that administer the program argue that they already provide large discounts for millions of Medicare beneficiaries and that forced negotiations would lead to government price controls.

The committee also approved an amendment by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) to prohibit brand-name drug companies from settling patent disputes by paying generics firms to delay the introduction of their cheaper products (C&EN, June 15, page 21).

“By imposing an outright ban on settlements, the amendment has the unintended effect of benefiting the brand industry and ultimately harming consumers by keeping more affordable generics from getting to the market in a timely manner,” says Kathleen Jaeger, president of the Generic Pharmaceutical Association. That’s because settlements still allow generics manufacturers to introduce cheaper drugs before the patents expire on their brand counterparts.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clash Over Drug Patent Settlements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Critics Target Patent Deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Limits Sought On ‘Pay For Delay’ Deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE