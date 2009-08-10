Teijin Restructures Polyester Business

Teijin will stop producing polyester filament and fiber at its Matsuyama plant in Shikoku, Japan. Matsuyama, Teijin says, is the last place in Japan where polyester filament is made. Teijin will shift production to Thailand and continue to produce high-value polyesters at Japanese sites in Tokuyama and Yamaguchi. Matsuyama will still conduct fiber R&D and convert recycled fiber back to raw materials via a proprietary Teijin process. Separately, the company will dissolve Teijin Monofilament, a Spartanburg, S.C., producer of polyester monofilament it acquired in 2000 from Johns Mansville.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter