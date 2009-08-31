AFDC Energy, Ineos To Capture Hydrogen

Fuel-cell manufacturer AFC Energy has signed a letter of intent with Ineos ChlorVinyls to develop a hydrogen-fuel-cell project at Ineos’ manufacturing complex in Runcorn, England. The two British firms will work to develop an energy source from hydrogen produced as a by-product of the chlorine manufacturing process. In June, AFC said that it has a demonstration fuel-cell system successfully operating on hydrogen produced at AkzoNobel’s chlor-alkali plant in Bitterfeld, Germany.
