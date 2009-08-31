BASF Eyes Magnetics For Refrigeration

BASF and the power equipment company Delta Electronics are cooperating on new cooling systems that use magnet technology. The companies are developing prototypes that would replace conventional compressors in refrigerators and air conditioners. According to BASF, magnetic-field-based cooling has existed in laboratories since the 1930s. Today, it says, new materials and more effective permanent magnets promise systems that cut energy consumption by 50% compared with conventional technology.
