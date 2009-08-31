Chemistry Is Everywhere

I enjoyed your wonderful editor's page on the joys of just staying in one's yard (C&EN, June 29, page 3). Naturally, I looked at your picture of the gourd birdhouse, I immediately saw a hexagon with a circle in the middle. That is a benzene ring! So, there is chemistry everywhere.
David B. Shaw
Madison, Wis.
You certainly missed the point! Everything you described about your visiting wrens involved some sort of chemistry as part of the enabling process—for example, brain chemistry, hormones, construction, and so forth. What did you mean that "this column had nothing whatsoever to do with chemistry"? It was all about chemistry!
Eli M. Pearce
Brooklyn, N.Y.
