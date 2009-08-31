Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Chip-Based Dye Laser

Microfluidic laser could be used for on-chip spectroscopy and flow cytometry

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 31, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lab Chip
Dye-containing microdroplets form the basis of a fast-switching dye laser.
Credit: Lab Chip
Dye-containing microdroplets form the basis of a fast-switching dye laser.

A new microfluidic dye laser switches its emission wavelength at frequencies of up to 3.6 kilohertz, faster than any previously reported dye laser, according to a new report (Lab Chip, DOI: 10.1039/b914066b). Such a device could be used for on-chip spectroscopy and flow cytometry. George M. Whitesides and Sindy K. Y. Tang of Harvard University and coworkers create the dye laser in a microfluidic channel from a train of alternating droplets containing rhodamine 560 or rhod­amine 640. The droplets flow through a region in which they are optically excited by a single 532-nm laser and lase at a wavelength determined by the dye in the droplet. The rhodamine 560 lases over the 570- to 595-nm range, and the rhodamine 640 lases over the 665- to 695-nm range, with a switching time of 30 milliseconds between the two colors. Because each droplet is excited only once, photobleaching of the dyes is not an issue. The current system requires an external excitation laser, but the researchers predict that improvements will allow the use of an on-chip excitation laser.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE