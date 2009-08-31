DuPont Boosts Resins For Solar Films

DuPont plans to invest more than $120 million to boost its capacity for monomer and resin used to produce Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride films. Tedlar serves as a weather-resistant backsheet for photovoltaic modules. Now under construction, the new monomer and resin capacity in Louisville, Ky., and Fayetteville, N.C., is scheduled to start up in mid-2010 to help meet the firm’s goal to double current Tedlar capacity.
