Hengrui Gets Okay For U.S. Trials

Shanghai-based Hengrui Pharmaceuticals has obtained FDA’s approval to start Phase I human trials in the U.S. for retagliptin, a compound for treating type 2 diabetes. The company says it is the first China-based company to get a green light for U.S. testing of a small-molecule drug invented in China. Belonging to the same class of compounds as Merck & Co.’s sitagliptin drug, retagliptin is another type of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor.
