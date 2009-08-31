Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mercury In Oceans

August 31, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Mike McHenry's claim that mercury emissions cannot significantly increase mercury concentration in oceans because the huge volume of the oceans buffers such an increase does not agree with facts (C&EN, May 25, page 2).

According to a recent study published in Global Biogeochemical Cycles, scientists from Harvard University and the U.S. Geological Survey show that mercury levels in the Pacific Ocean are expected to rise by 50% in the next few decades from power plant emissions (Global Biogeochem. Cycles, DOI: 10.1029/2008GB003425).

The subject is more complicated than the mere increase in concentration. It is well-known that some biological systems selectively concentrate certain elements. In the ocean, mercury is first concentrated by bacteria and then moves up the food chain to phytoplankton to zooplankton to fish, being further concentrated at each step and also converted to the neurotoxic form, methylmercury, in the process. It is the result of this selective concentration process in the oceans that mercury may be harmful to humans who eat the fish.

On the other hand, University of Rochester scientists have studied populations who eat large quantities of high-mercury-level fish, mainly the people of the Seychelles Islands. The results to date are that children, the most susceptible group, show no neurological damage.

Norman Fine
Sewell, N.J.

The letter on mercury emissions concludes that, because the oceans are so vast, dilution would prevent anthropogenic inputs from causing significant increases in oceanic mercury levels. This simple treatment ignores the relatively long time required for oceanic mixing. Mixing through the entire ocean requires about 1,000 years, giving ample time for local sources or atmospheric deposition to raise mercury concentrations in coastal or near-surface ecosystems without affecting the entire ocean.

Norman H. Cutsall
Salem, Ore.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To lower mercury in fish, cut greenhouse gas emissions, study says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury finds a long-term home in marine ooze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New details on mercury’s route to the Arctic

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE