Nitrous Oxide Threat To Ozone

Nitrous oxide emissions are now the single most important threat to the ozone layer, which protects Earth and its inhabitants from ultraviolet radiation, NOAA scientists report (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1176985).

The chemistry of atmospheric N 2 O is well-established: It is stable in the lowest level of the atmosphere, the troposphere, where it has a lifetime of about 100 years and acts like a greenhouse gas. When N 2 O migrates up to the stratosphere, it is converted to NO, which reacts with O 3 to produce NO 2 and O 2 . NO 2 in turn reacts with O to re-form NO.

The new work uses this N 2 O chemistry to calculate nitrous oxide’s “ozone-depletion potential,” which compares the O 3 destroyed per unit mass of N 2 O and per unit mass of CFCl 3 .

The result shows that the ozone-depletion potential of N 2 O is comparable with that of several hydrochlorofluorocarbons, the industrial use of which is set to be phased out by 2030 in accordance with an international treaty, the Montreal Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer.

When the NOAA group weighted current atmospheric emissions by their respective ozone-depletion potentials, N 2 O emerged as the most critical ozone-depleting substance.

“In the ozone-depletion story of the past few decades, the focus has been solely on chlorine and bromine compounds,” says Martyn Chipperfield, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Leeds, in England. “This paper neatly demonstrates that we are now at a point where N 2 O/NO x is the biggest threat to the ozone layer.” Ironically, atmospheric chlorinated compounds reduce the ozone-depletion effects of N 2 O, which should therefore worsen as chlorine levels drop.

