Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Organocatalyst Passes Chirality Along

Supramolecular catalyst could point the way to a powerful new strategy for finding novel organocatalysts

by Amanda T. Yarnell
August 31, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Takashi Ooi
A chiral phosophonium cation and three achiral small organic molecules self-assemble into a chiral catalyst through hydrogen bonding (P = purple, N = blue, O = red, C = gray, H = white).
Credit: Courtesy of Takashi Ooi
A chiral phosophonium cation and three achiral small organic molecules self-assemble into a chiral catalyst through hydrogen bonding (P = purple, N = blue, O = red, C = gray, H = white).

An asymmetric catalyst that assembles spontaneously from simple organic components could point the way to a powerful new strategy for finding novel organocatalysts, according to researchers in Japan. Takashi Ooi, Daisuke Uraguchi, and Yusuke Ueki of Nagoya University built the catalyst simply by mixing a chiral tetraaminophosphonium cation, two phenols, and a phenoxide anion in solution (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1176758). The catalyst is held together by relatively weak hydrogen-bonding and ionic interactions. It’s remarkable that stereochemical information in the chiral phosphonium cation is effectively relayed by achiral phenols all the way to the remotely located phenoxide anion, comments Sukwon Hong of the University of Florida, Gainesville. The extended chiral environment that results allows the catalyst to promote the highly stereoselective conjugate addition of acyl anion equivalents, Ooi’s team finds. The catalyst’s discovery “points the way to a combinatorial strategy for finding new supramolecular organocatalysts,” says Joost N. H. Reek of the University of Amsterdam. Such a strategy is already being explored to make supramolecular transition-metal catalysts, he notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An Alkene Carboamination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Round Of Fluorocyclopropanes﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Meeting News: Teaching Zinc A New Trick

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE