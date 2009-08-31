Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Programming Polymers With Solvent And Heat

Stimuli-responsive polymer applications could be useful for chromatography and biosensing

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
August 31, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
The polymer's aryl ring (black) has a carboxylic acid substituent (red) that orients in response to different solvent properties.
The polymer's aryl ring (black) has a carboxylic acid substituent (red) that orients in response to different solvent properties.

A polymer that changes its characteristics depending on whether it’s heated in a polar or nonpolar solvent can retain the programmed properties when it’s cooled and the solvent is removed, reports a group led by Ken D. Shimizu at the University of South Carolina (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja904234w). The ability to use stimuli such as heat to control and manipulate how a polymer recognizes guest molecules is important for applications such as chromatography and biosensing. The solvent-programmable polymer contains an arene ring with carboxylic acid and methyl substituents. When the polymer is heated, the ring can freely rotate around a Caryl–Nimide bond that tethers it to the polymer backbone. In a polar solvent, the ring orients so that the carboxylic acid is exposed to solvent. After the solution is cooled and the solvent is removed, the polymer strongly binds to a guest molecule, ethyl adenine-9-acetate, which is known to form H-bonding interactions with carboxylic acids. In contrast, when the polymer is heated in a nonpolar solvent, the carboxylic acid group becomes less accessible and when cooled only weakly binds to the guest molecule. The solvent-induced switching is reversible and repeatable.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radical polymer breaks conductivity record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aromatic Groups Help Light Up Micelles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Foldamers Mimic Disordered Proteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE