Soy Replaces Petroleum Toners

A soy-based resin will make possible laser printer replacement toner cartridges that are 35% or more biobased. Battelle Memorial Institute, a nonprofit industrial research organization, developed the environmentally friendly vegetable toner with funding from the Ohio Soybean Council. Beginning in September, West Point Products will distribute recycled replacement cartridges for a number of Hewlett-Packard printers using the petroleum alternative soy toners made by Advanced Image Resources.
