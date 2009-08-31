Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Turning Methane Into Methanol

Recyclable platinum compound mediates oxidation at low temperature

by Mitch Jacoby
August 31, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

METHANE CONVERTER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Regina Palkovits/Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
The Pt-triazine-polymer catalyst depicted here mediates low-temperature conversion of methane to methanol and is readily recycled.
Credit: Regina Palkovits/Max Planck Institute for Coal Research
The Pt-triazine-polymer catalyst depicted here mediates low-temperature conversion of methane to methanol and is readily recycled.

Methane can be converted directly to methanol at low temperature through the actions of a solid platinum-based catalyst that exhibits high catalytic activity even after repeated recycling, according to scientists in Germany (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2009, 48, 6909). The study may advance efforts to commercialize technology for converting methane to high-value and easily transported products.

Large reserves of natural gas that sit untapped in remote locations could be exploited commercially if cost-effective methods were available for converting methane, the principal component of natural gas, to easily transported liquids, such as methanol. A number of commercial processes that transform methane to liquid hydrocarbons already exist, but most are based on multistep conversions that proceed via synthesis gas (CO and hydrogen) and high temperatures (>600 °C). Various researchers have also described catalysts that directly convert methane to methanol, but most of those systems suffer from overoxidation, resulting in a large fraction of unwanted by-products.

Now, Regina Palkovits and Ferdi Schüth of Max Planck Institute for Coal Research, in Mülheim, and coworkers report that a triazine-based polymer complex, which they formed from dicyanopyridine trimers and a platinum salt, selectively transforms methane and oleum (fuming sulfuric acid) to methanol in high yield at roughly 200 °C.

The new catalyst shares similarities, such as N–Pt linkages, with a solution-phase methane-to-methanol catalyst developed more than a decade ago by researchers at Catalytica, in Mountain View, Calif. But unlike the older system, which has not been commercialized, the new catalyst is a solid and therefore easily separated from liquid products and recycled. The Mülheim team reports that the new material retains its high catalytic activity even after a half-dozen runs.

"This is an elegant method for immobilizing platinum in a well-defined manner," says Krijn P. de Jong, a professor of chemistry and catalysis at Utrecht University, in the Netherlands. The development is "noteworthy," he says, but he points out that using fuming sulfuric acid as an oxidant poses significant challenges regarding compatible materials and cost.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cobalt-zeolite catalyst makes propane out of polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method converts petroleum to hydrogen and produces little CO2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst drives carbon-coupling chemistry without making CO2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE