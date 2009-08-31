U.K. Nanotech Firm Wins More Funding

Surrey NanoSystems, a 2006 spin-off from the University of Surrey, in England, has secured about $4.2 million in its second round of venture capital funding. Investors include Octopus Ventures, IP Group, and the university. Surrey says the funding will help it commercialize a low-temperature growth process for carbon nanotubes. According to the firm, adoption of nanotubes as a semiconductor circuitry material has been hindered by the high temperatures required for their growth.
