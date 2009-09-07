Archimica And Chemic Partner On APIs

Archimica and Chemic Laboratories have formed a partnership for the development and commercialization of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The agreement will allow Canton, Mass.-based Chemic, which specializes in early-stage development of Drug Enforcement Agency-controlled substances and in APIs, to offer commercial-scale production in conjunction with Archimica. The German firm is hoping to expand its business in DEA-controlled substances, which it already produces in Springfield, Mo.
