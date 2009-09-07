Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Bronze Sculptures Mix Chemistry And Art

Scientists and art curators use elemental analysis to study bronze sculptures, helping to establish art origins and casting techniques

by Mitch Jacoby
September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Art Institute of Chicago
"Head of a Woman (Fernande)," a bronze sculpture by Picasso.
Credit: Art Institute of Chicago
"Head of a Woman (Fernande)," a bronze sculpture by Picasso.

Using an analytical elemental analysis technique to study the composition of bronze sculptures, a team of U.S. scientists and art curators is helping to establish correlations between the artist, foundry, age, and casting method by which the works of art were created (Anal. Bioanal. Chem. 2009, 395, 171). The correlations stemming from this first known survey of the chemical makeup of a large number of bronze sculptures may aid in identifying, dating, and authenticating other bronzes of uncertain origin, according to Marcus L. Young and David C. Dunand of Northwestern University and coworkers at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The team analyzed copper, zinc, tin, and other elements in 62 bronze sculptures by using inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectroscopy. The results fell into three data clusters-high-zinc brass, low-zinc brass, and tin bronze-that are associated with specific artists, foundries, and casting methods. For example, the high-zinc brass cluster, which has the highest levels of zinc and tin, includes most of Pablo Picasso's sculptures. That cluster also correlates independently with sculptures made in the mid-1900s, by the so-called lost-wax casting method, and at the Valsuani foundry in Paris.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE