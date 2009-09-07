Advertisement

September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Asahi Kasei has opened a $105 million R&D center in Fuji, Japan. Accommodating 300 researchers, the five-floor facility will be responsible for creating new businesses for Asahi, primarily in electronic and optical materials and environmental and energy technologies.

Mitsubishi Corp. and Belchim Management have each taken a nearly 20% interest in Deccan Fine Chemicals, an Indian agrochemical maker. The combined $3.4 million investment will help Deccan complete an active ingredients plant under construction in Tuni, a city in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Air Products & Chemicals has acquired a hydrogen facility now under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas, by MarkWest Energy Partners. Air Products says it will supply MarkWest with hydrogen and steam under a long-term ­agreement.

BPT, an Israeli firm developing chemically stable membrane-based separation systems for water treatment, has raised $12 million in its second round of venture-capital financing. The company says it will use the money to expand manufacturing, continue R&D, and boost sales and marketing.

LyondellBasell Industries has decided to continue operating  a high-density polyethylene plant in Chocolate Bayou, Texas, that it  had earlier slated for closure. Ineos had objected to the shutdown, saying it had the right to buy the plant. Lyondell  says it based its decision on higher polyethylene demand and the plant’s improved costs.

TCG Lifesciences, an Indian contract research firm, will acquire Life Technologies’ laboratory information management system business. The business will be incorporated into TCG’s LabVantage Solutions subsidiary, a supplier of lab management systems.

Sanofi-Aventis is shuttering its Kansas City, Mo., plant, which mainly produces solid-dose formulations of oral drugs, including the allergy medication Allegra-D. The facility, which employs 370 people, will be closed by 2012. The company says demand for its products has dropped.

Bayer Schering Pharma will pay $61 million for the right to co­develop and market Alpharadin, a cancer therapy from the Norwegian firm Algeta. Alpharadin is an α-particle-emitting ­radiopharmaceutical based on radium-223 chloride. Algeta could get up to $800 million in subsequent payments.

