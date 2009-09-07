CPSC On Lead In Books, Textiles

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued its final determination on which products it will regulate for lead contamination. The Aug. 26 Federal Register rule lists a number of products that the agency has determined do not exceed the new lead standard and will not have to be certified as lead-free in children's products as required by the 2008 Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (C&EN, Feb. 9, page 28). In particular, CPSC has determined that textiles, in general, do not contain lead, and they will not have to be certified lead-free. Books also will get a pass because lead has not been used in making papers, inks, or binders for many years. Old books, however, which may have lead in paper or illustration inks, will be the topic of a separate policy statement, CPSC said.