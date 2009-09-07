Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Three candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2010 in this fall's election. They are Nancy B. Jackson, manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories; Cheryl A. Martin, former corporate vice president and a general manager at Rohm and Haas, in Philadelphia (currently on sabbatical); and Mary Virginia Orna, professor of chemistry at the College of New Rochelle, in New York. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2011 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2010 to 2012.

Candidates for director of District I are D. Richard Cobb, senior research associate at Eastman Kodak, in Rochester, N.Y., and Neil D. Jespersen, chair of the chemistry department at St. John's University, in Jamaica, N.Y.

District I consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania (except the Erie, Penn-York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Southeastern Pennsylvania Sections), and Vermont; and those members with addresses in the states of New York and Pennsylvania and in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2010 and running through 2012.

District V will also be holding elections for director. Candidates for director are Judith L. Benham, retired business director for 3M's Industrial Services & Solutions Division, in St. Paul, Minn., and Peter K. Dorhout, vice provost for graduate affairs and assistant vice president for research at Colorado State University, in Fort Collins.

District V consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan (except the Detroit, Huron Valley, Kalamazoo, Michigan State University, Midland, and Western Michigan Sections), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (except the Brazosport, Central Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth, East Texas, Greater Houston, Heart O'Texas, Sabine-Neches, San Antonio, South Texas, and Texas A&M Sections), and Wisconsin; and those members with addresses in Arkansas (except the counties of Hempstead, Miller, Lafayette, Columbia, Union, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley, Drew, and Ashley), Illinois (except the counties of Clark, Crawford, Edgar, and Lawrence), Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, certain counties in Texas, Wisconsin, Dickinson County (Michigan), and the province of Manitoba who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2010 and running through 2012.

Dennis Chamot, associate executive director in the Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences at the National Research Council, in Washington, D.C.; H. N. Cheng, research chemist at the Agriculture Department's Southern Regional Research Center, in New Orleans; Ray A. Dickie, retired corporate technical specialist at Ford Motor Co.; Valerie J. Kuck, retired staff member at Lucent Technologies, in Murray Hill, N.J.; and Howard M. Peters, retired partner at Peters Verny, in Palo Alto, Calif., are running for two director-at-large positions. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term from 2010 to 2012.

All voting members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts I and V will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.

All ballots will be mailed during the week of Sept. 28. The deadline for voting or return of marked ballots, which may be done online or by paper ballot, respectively, is close of business on Nov. 13.