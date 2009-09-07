Clariant Sells Its Silicones Business

Clariant has sold its specialty silicones business to GenNx360 Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on industrial businesses. GenNx360 has renamed the business SiVance. Based in Gainesville, Fla., SiVance was founded nearly 60 years ago by two University of Florida chemistry professors. With about 120 employees, it supplies intermediates such as functional silanes, siloxanes, and silazanes to a variety of industries. Clariant, which acquired the business with its 2000 acquisition of BTP, says SiVance’s focus on complex but small-quantity silicones is not in keeping with its business model.
