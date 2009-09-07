For Director-At-Large: Howard M. Peters

Peters' Statement

IT IS YOUR SOCIETY. WHAT MATTERS?

It is an honor to be nominated for election to the ACS Board of Directors. An ACS director-at-large represents you, the councilors, and all ACS members on the board. To do this job well, one must understand the work, history, and thinking of the council. My background as a chemist, attorney, and board member—with 30 years of service as councilor, active committee member, and leader in both a large local section and division—has prepared me well. I bring a broad scientific and legal experience and expertise to the decision-making processes of the board.

In the past 18 months, all parts of the global society and ACS have been affected by this economic downturn. The following are some of the issues I plan to address—with straight talk—if elected as your director-at-large:

TRANSPARENCY MATTERS

To me, transparency means a timely disclosure to the board and council of the following:

Executive compensation/benefits/perks

Annual IRS 990 filings/forms for ACS

Reasons for aborting successful programs

Discussions concerning publication issues

Pending litigation matters

IMPROVING OUR COMMUNICATIONS

Increasing communication at all levels

Supporting the goal of our publications to become the primary suppliers of chemical information for the world

Participating in regional meetings to make them more attractive for chemists

HONORING OUR COMMITMENTS

Strengthening ACS's activities in career development and transitions

Building strategic alliances with related national and international scientific and engineering organizations

Expanding programs to improve science literacy and science education in the U.S.; for example, K–12 through graduate school

Increasing the active involvement and representation of industrial chemists in society activities

Expanding ACS interaction with community colleges and four-year, non-Ph.D.-granting colleges and universities

NOURISHING OUR DIVERSITY

Increasing the efforts of ACS to attract women and underrepresented minority groups with new and expanded activities

Continuing to attract members to ACS by strengthening local sections, supporting Kidventions and Kids & Chemistry, and involving and encouraging elementary, middle, and high school science teachers

Increasing ACS's presence, as well as personal and financial involvement, in local, state, and international science and engineering fairs

Why elect me to undertake these activities?

Because I have demonstrated these commitments all my professional life. Within ACS, I have been elected to and served on the Committee on Committees, the Committee on Nominations & Elections, and the Council Policy Committee. I twice chaired a large local section, cofounded and chaired an active ACS division (Chemistry & the Law), and served as a local section councilor and as a divisional councilor for more than 30 years. For more information about my activities and those of ACS, go to www.howard-peters.com.

For more than 15 years, I have been active in ACS programs to increase K–12 science and diversity understanding and participation in our science. These efforts include science fairs, Kidventions, and the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS). I have served as an invited chemistry judge for the annual Intel International Science & Engineering Fairs (2001–09) and assisted in organizing the annual ACS Chemistry Olympiad in Silicon Valley.

If you want to see diversity in practice, serve as a science-fair judge, support our ACS Chemistry Olympiad and our Kids in Chemistry.

After earning my Ph.D. from Stanford University, I worked for 12 years in chemical research in industry. I then decided to serve our science more broadly by attending law school and becoming a chemical patent attorney. I facilitated the research of chemists in industry and academia for 30 years and interacted constantly with government entities. And I have gained a broad perspective of our science and our society. Should you elect me to the board again, I will work actively to advance our society, our profession, and those professionals who perform every day to improve the lives of citizens through chemistry.

A great strength of ACS is the diversity of its more than 155,000 members. Each of us brings our special talents to the profession. Diversity includes diversity within our professional pursuits. It is important to be broadly inclusive as we work in harmony to advance chemistry as the central science and to improve the well-being of our individual members. I can and will continue to work cooperatively with the board, the staff, and with you, my fellow councilors, to accomplish these goals.

For me

ACS = OPPORTUNITY + CHEMISTS = MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Councilors, I ask for one of your votes.