EU Funds Study Of Nanoparticles

The European Union has awarded the University of Ulster’s Biomedical Sciences Institute, in Coleraine, Ireland, a grant of nearly $500,000 over three years to investigate the link between nanoparticles and disease. The research is part of NeuroNano, an EU-funded effort to investigate whether engineered nanoparticles are a neurotoxic risk. The Ulster experts will look specifically at nanoparticles of titanium dioxide and cerium oxide, found in some sunscreens and diesel fuels, and their connection to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
