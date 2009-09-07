Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

German Report Doubts Nuclear Resurgence

by Jeff Johnson
September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A combination of construction delays, cost overruns, trained workforce limitations, manufacturing bottlenecks, and country-specific barriers is likely to limit international growth of nuclear power over the next two decades, according to the latest report from the German Federal Ministry of Environment. In 2008, there were 435 reactors operating worldwide, the "World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2009" states, down from a peak of 444 in 2002. For the first year in more than 50 years, however, no new plant was connected to the grid. Some 52 plants are considered to be under construction, the report notes, but it predicts less than half are likely to be completed, resulting in a downward trend in operating reactors, when retirement age for the current reactors is figured in. The report says the average age of the world's reactors is 25 years, and assuming a 40-year operating life, 94 reactors would have to be planned, built, and in operation by 2015—one every month and a half—to make up for reactors shut down by age. The report notes, however, that the U.S. has extended the operating lifetimes of many of its reactors from 40 to 60 years, a move that may be considered globally to make up for lost generating capacity. The report is available at http://www.bmu.de/english/nuclear_safety/downloads/doc/44832.php.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Renewables rise globally, coal sees sharp decline
Long-stalled U.S. nuclear plant set to come on-line
Electricity storage capacity skyrocketing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE