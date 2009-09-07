Invista Boosts Stake In Protective Wear

Invista will increase its investment in Ashburn Hill, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of fire-resistant apparel for firefighters and industrial workers. The financial support will help Ashburn scale up production of protective gear made from Tecgen fiber. Tecgen has a high-density carbonaceous shell for heat protection and an acrylic core. It can be blended or spun into normal textiles to protect workers against flash fire, electric arcs, and radiant heat.
