Business

Merck Sets New Structure

by Rick Mullin
September 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 36
Merck & Co. has announced a reorganization plan, naming top managers for the five divisions that will be formed following the company’s acquisition of Schering-Plough. That deal is expected to close later this year. The new organization aims to take advantage of growth opportunities in three key areas: emerging markets, biologics, and vaccines. Merck also plans to create new franchises focused on women’s health, endocrine diseases, and mature brands management. Animal health and consumer health care, currently major businesses at Schering-Plough, will operate as separate divisions at Merck. Under the plan, Kenneth C. Frazier will retain leadership of Merck’s global human health division. Peter S. Kim and Willie A. Deese will continue to lead the company’s research and manufacturing divisions, respectively. Raul E. Kohan, currently president of Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health, will head Merck’s animal health division, and Stanley F. Barshay, currently chair of consumer health care at Schering-Plough, will lead Merck’s consumer health care division on an interim basis. Four top managers at Schering-Plough Research Institute will hold leadership positions in the new Merck Research Laboratories.

