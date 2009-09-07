Novartis Unveils New Lab Concept

Novartis has launched its Lab of the Future initiative to create laboratories with flexible work spaces, modular furniture, and integrated technologies. LOTF is designed to meet research team needs for communication, innovation, and collaboration. “Traditionally, scientists have been separated by their respective areas of expertise,” says Mark Fishman, president of Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research. The research approach at Novartis “requires that these boundaries disappear to create small, tightly knit multidisciplinary teams,” he says.
