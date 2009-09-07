PTC Will Work With Roche And Celgene

PTC Therapeutics has signed a research and licensing agreement with Roche for the development of small molecules with PTC’s Gene Expression Modulation by Small-Molecules, or GEMS, technology. Roche will pay PTC $12 million up front and could pay up to $239 million for each of four central nervous system disease targets if milestones are met. Separately, PTC will apply the GEMS technology to a Celgene oncology drug target. Celgene acquired an option for the research when it invested $20 million in PTC in 2007.
