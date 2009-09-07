Roche Takes Option To Buy Lonza Plant

Roche has exercised an option to buy Lonza’s cell culture biologic facility in Singapore. The price is $290 million plus milestone payments of $70 million. Roche says the 80,000-L plant will produce bevacizumab, the active ingredient in the cancer drug Avastin. The sale was anticipated by a 2006 deal between Lonza and Genentech, now part of Roche, under which Lonza bought a Genentech plant in Spain and agreed to eventually sell the Singapore plant to Genentech. Lonza plans to open another 80,000-L cell culture plant in Singapore by 2011.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter