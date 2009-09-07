Shantha Gets Vaccines Contracts

Shantha Biotechnics, part of Sanofi Pasteur, has been awarded $340 million in contracts from the United Nations to supply vaccines between 2010 and 2012. For the past few years, Shantha has worked with international organizations to provide vaccines to markets including Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The company will supply a pentavalent vaccine that covers diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, Haemophilus influenza B, and hepatitis B. Just last week, Sanofi gained control of the Indian vaccine maker by acquiring ShanH, which has a majority stake in Shantha.
