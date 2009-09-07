Wyatt Technology Wins On Appeal

Instrument maker Wyatt Technology has won its appeal of a lawsuit against Viscotek relating to the theft of Proterion Corp. dynamic light-scattering technology that Wyatt acquired in late 2004. A U.S. Court of Appeals reversed an earlier judgment that had found Wyatt guilty of trade secret misappropriation. The latest ruling reinstates Wyatt’s theft claims against Viscotek and reverses a $100,000 punitive damages award to Viscotek. Wyatt is now seeking more than $5 million in damages from Viscotek and intends to go after Viscotek’s parent, Malvern Instruments, for more than $25 million.
