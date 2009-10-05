Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

2009 Ig Nobel Prizes

by Bethany Halford
October 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Cows:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Say my name.
Credit: Shutterstock
Say my name.

It's that time of year when science, that normally staid and straight-faced sector of society, vogues some of its more oddball ideas to generate a few hearty guffaws. On Oct. 1, the folks at the Annals of Improbable Research presented the IG NOBEL PRIZES , given annually for "achievements that first make people laugh and then make them think."

Winners were invited to travel—at their own expense—to Harvard University's Sanders Theatre to collect their prizes, which were physically handed to them by eight genuine Nobel Laureates.

Catherine Douglas and Peter Rowlinson of England's Newcastle University were named the winners of the VETERINARY MEDICINE PRIZE "for showing that cows who have names give more milk than cows that are nameless" (Anthrozoos, DOI: 10.2752/175303708X390473). Their postal survey of U.K. dairy farmers revealed that those farmers on a first-name basis with their cows collected, on average, 258 L more milk per year than those farmers who related more formally to their bovine charges.

Broken bottles:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Studied for peace.
Credit: Shutterstock
Studied for peace.

Researchers from Switzerland's University of Bern garnered this year's PEACE PRIZE "for determining—by experiment—whether it is better to be smashed over the head with a full bottle of beer or with an empty bottle." Their paper, "Are Full or Empty Beer Bottles Sturdier and Does Their Fracture-Threshold Suffice to Break the Human Skull?" (J. Forensic Leg. Med., DOI: 10.1016/j.jflm.2008.07.013) concluded that full bottles of beer broke at 30 J impact energy, while empty bottles broke at 40 J. "These breaking energies surpass the minimum fracture-threshold of the human neurocranium," they note. "Beer bottles may therefore fracture the human skull and therefore serve as dangerous instruments in a physical dispute."

To win the CHEMISTRY PRIZE, Javier Morales, Miguel Apátiga, and Victor M. Castaño sought their inspiration inside of a bottle. More specifically, the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México scientists used tequila to create diamond films, although there was no mention of a worm in their experimental procedure (arXiv:0806.1485v1).

Newscripts does its best to keep abreast of unusual science, so regular readers will be familiar with the work that was awarded the PUBLIC HEALTH PRIZE. Elena N. Bodnar, Raphael C. Lee, and Sandra Marijan won "for inventing a brassiere that, in an emergency, can be quickly converted into a pair of gas masks, one for the brassiere wearer and one to be given to some needy bystander" (U.S. Patent No. 7,255,627; C&EN, Nov. 3, 2008, page 72). During the ceremony, Bodnar demonstrated the invention and gave one to each of the Nobelists.

Pandas:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Reducing kitchen waste.
Credit: Shutterstock
Reducing kitchen waste.

Interested in leading a more eco-friendly life? The winners of this year's BIOLOGY PRIZE would tell you the latest green accessory is giant panda scat. Scientists from Japan's Kitasato University won "for demonstrating that kitchen refuse can be reduced more than 90% in mass by using bacteria extracted from the feces of giant pandas" (J. Biosci. Bioeng. 2001, 92, 602). Just don't forget to stock up on bamboo.

Marc Abrahams, the events master of ceremonies and editor of the Annals of Improbable Research, ended the evening, as he always does, by telling the audience, "If you didn't win a prize tonight—and especially if you did—better luck next year."

A recording of the event can be viewed at improbable.com, and the ceremony will be broadcast on Friday, Nov. 27, as part of National Public Radio's "Science Friday."

Bethany Halford wrote this week's column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 Ig Nobel Prizes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2018 Ig Nobel Prizes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2017 Ig Nobel Prizes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE