Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mitsubishi Rayon has agreed to sell its 50,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic fiber plant in Ningbo, China, for $17 million to two companies: the Chinese firm Nantong Zhongxin Textile & Dyeing, which will have a 75% stake, and the Hong Kong firm Ford­king, which will buy the rest. The facility started up in 2005 but was idled in May because of poor market conditions in the country.

Dow Chemical has completed the sale of its Morton International salt business to German salt and fertilizer maker K+S Group. Separately, Dow completed the sale of a Malaysian joint venture, Optimal Group, to its partner Petronas. Dow says that proceeds of $1.6 billion from K+S and $660 million from Petronas will be used to reduce debt from its recent purchase of Rohm and Haas.

Formosa Plastics has settled with the Department of Justice over air, water, and hazardous waste violations at its Point Comfort, Texas, and Baton Rouge, La., polyvinyl chloride plants. The company has agreed to spend $10 million on pollution controls and pay a penalty of $2.8 million.

Kemira has opened an R&D center at the Technology Enterprise Park on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology. There the company will conduct research in paper tissue and recycled fibers, petroleum, mining, defoamers, and polymers.

Lonza and the special committee of independent directors of Patheon, a Canadian contract services firm, have  announced an extension until Oct. 15 of the  due diligence period regarding Lonza’s $450 million bid to acquire Patheon. Lonza’s offer has been rejected by  private equity firm JLL Partners, which owns 57% of the shares in Patheon.

Academia Sinica, a research institution based in Taiwan, has joined the Infectious Disease Research Institute and Eli Lilly & Co. as part of the not-for-profit Lilly TB Drug Discovery Initiative. Academia Sinica will collaborate on target-based screening to discover new tuberculosis drugs.

BioFocus DPI, the contract research subsidiary of Galapagos, has initiated a drug discovery collaboration with Schering-Plough worth $4.5 million over a one-year period. BioFocus will perform medicinal chemistry with supporting biology and other services.

Codexis has closed its site in Jülich, Germany, which it acquired in 2005, as part of an effort to “build a stable and sustainable company.” The biocatalysis firm will soon offer its enzymes and chiral intermediates through an electronic store. All catalog inquiries will also be routed through this system.

Eisai and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative have signed a drug development and licensing agreement for ravuconazole, an antifungal discovered by Eisai for the treatment of Chagas disease. Chagas disease is a fatal infectious disease prevalent in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Boehringer starts plant, expands China R&D
Takeda to outsource research tasks
Pfizer Links Up For Tb R&D In China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE