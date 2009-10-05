Chemical Makers Eye Succinic Acid

Two separate joint ventures are pursuing the production of succinic acid from renewable resources. BASF and Purac, a subsidiary of the Dutch firm CSM, will work together to initiate commercial production of biobased succinic acid by the second quarter of 2010. Purac is already the world’s leading producer of lactic acid from renewable feedstocks. BASF says succinic acid will be used to make biodegradable polyesters and other products. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Chemical and Thailand’s PTT are jointly studying the production of biobased succinic acid, which they will use to make polybutylene succinate, a biodegradable polymer that Mitsubishi now makes from synthetically derived succinic acid.
