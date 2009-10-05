Dow Plans Middle East Research Center

Dow Chemical is planning to build an R&D center at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST), near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by the end of next year. Dow says the center will initially focus on water treatment and later expand to include research on infrastructure materials, oil and gas technologies, and process development. It will also fund thesis research, administrate research challenges, and develop local talent. In June, Dow announced that it was participating in KAUST’s industrial collaboration program.
