Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Element 114 Confirmed

Eight-day-long atom-smashing experiment reproduces 10-year-old result

by Mitch Jacoby
October 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Ten years after scientists in Dubna, Russia, first reported synthesizing nuclei of element 114 in a high-energy accelerator, researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have independently confirmed those results, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters (2009, 103, 132502). Reproducing experimental results is the bedrock of the scientific method. Yet the extremely low probability of making superheavy nuclei, which in the case of element 114 was done by firing 48Ca ions into a plutonium target, presented formidable challenges to successfully reproducing the Dubna results. As explained by Kenneth E. Gregorich, who co-led the Berkeley team with Heino Nitsche, eight days of almost continuously bombarding the target with 48Ca ions yielded just two atoms of element 114. The nuclei, 286114 and 287114, which survived for about 0.1 and 0.5 seconds, respectively, before disintegrating, were identified by tracking a series of α-particle emission and fission events that were correlated in time and position in the Berkeley team’s detector. These lifetimes, which are relatively long for superheavy isotopes, are viewed by the scientists as evidence in support of the so-called island of stability—a region on the chart of nuclides where certain proton-neutron combinations may lead to long-lived superheavy isotopes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masses of superheavy elements measured directly
Element 117 Repeat
Element 115 Detected Again

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE