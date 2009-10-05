Evonik To Sell Alzchem Unit

As part of an ongoing strategic review, Evonik has agreed to sell its Alzchem specialty chemicals unit to German private equity firm Bluo for an undisclosed sum. Alzchem has 1,300 employees and makes a range of ingredients used in crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, pigments, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and food additives. Last month, Evonik denied rumors that it was planning to sell its real estate and energy businesses to focus on chemicals.
