People

Faruq Marikar

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 40
Marikar
Faruq Marikar, 62, founder and principal of Nanobiz, a Branchburg, N.J., advanced materials consulting company, died suddenly from cardiac arrest on June 14.

Born and raised in Thiruvanathapuram, India, Marikar obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry from the University of Kerala. He earned a Ph.D. in engineering, with an emphasis on metallurgy and materials science, from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in Bangalore.

Marikar taught at IISc and conducted postdoctoral research at Imperial College London and at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in Troy, N.Y.

Marikar worked on advanced batteries at Gould, in Chicago. He then worked for Celanese, which later became Hoechst Celanese, in Summit, N.J., serving as manager of external technology. Later, he served as director of business development for SGL Carbon, in Short Hills, N.J.

Marikar served on an industrial advisory committee to the National Science Foundation. He was the first chairman of the Industrial Research Institute’s External Technology Directors Network and represented Hoechst on the European Industrial Research Management Association panels on benchmarking and financing R&D.

He held 23 patents in the areas of batteries, fuel cells, coatings, and nanomaterials.

Marikar was a member of ACS, joining in 1978. He was the program director of the Chemical Marketing & Economics Group of the ACS New York Section.

Marikar is survived by his wife, Padma; and his daughter, Sheila.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

