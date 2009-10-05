Fertilizer Firms Wrestle Over Merger

Terra Industries has rejected CF Industries’ increased offer to acquire it for 0.465 shares of CF for each share of Terra. The bid represented a premium of 35% over Terra’s share price on Sept. 28. CF’s efforts to buy Terra began in January with an all-stock overture worth $2.1 billion. Since then, CF says it has acquired 7% of Terra on the open market at a cost of $247 million. Meanwhile, Terra says it will return $750 million in cash sitting on its balance sheet to shareholders through a special $7.50-per-share dividend payment in the fourth quarter of 2009.
