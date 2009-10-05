Henry C. Beck, 95, a retired chemical engineer, died on Aug. 18 in Lancaster, Pa.
Beck earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Drexel University, in Philadelphia, and then worked in R&D at Sun Oil for 38 years, generating several patents from his research. In 1978, he joined the University City Science Center, in Philadelphia, where he was a senior project engineer; he retired in 1998.
Beck was an active member of the American Committee for the Kigosato Education Experiment Project and Rotary International, and he was a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol with 48 years of service.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1937. He was also active in the Philadelphia Section, where he served as chair, treasurer, secretary, and councilor.
Beck was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth A. Bysshe; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion, Darlene Bentley.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
