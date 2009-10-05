John E. Zarembo, 86, an industrial chemist, died on June 29 at his home in Stratham, N.H.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., Zarembo earned a bachelor’s from Columbia University; a master’s in biochemistry from Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, N.J.; and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Drexel University, in Philadelphia. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving in the Navy.
In 1955, Zarembo joined FMC as supervisor of analytical and physical chemistry, developing and validating methods for pesticides, polymers, and pharmaceuticals. In 1964, he moved to Smith Kline &French Labs as assistant director of its Analytical & Physical Chemistry Section and later worked as associate director responsible for worldwide quality control. In 1981, Zarembo joined Revlon as director of quality control for the company’s U.S. pharmaceutical operations. He retired from there in 1987.
Zarembo is credited with more than 100 research publications in analytical and physical chemistry. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955.
In 1991, Zarembo served as a member of a three-person team tasked by the Food & Drug Administration to uncover problems in its generic drugs approval process.
Zarembo is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemarie; a son; a daughter; and three grandchildren.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter