Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Microgel Enzyme Inhibitor

A molecularly imprinted polymer selectively inhibits trypsin better that one of the enzyme's known small-molecule inhibitors

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
October 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Using a small molecule as an anchor (red), a polymer (blue) is formed around an enzyme (yellow), which is then removed to yield a potent enzyme inhibitor.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Using a small molecule as an anchor (red), a polymer (blue) is formed around an enzyme (yellow), which is then removed to yield a potent enzyme inhibitor.

A polymer formed around an enzyme—a construction known as a molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP)—can selectively inhibit the enzyme much better than a related small-molecule inhibitor, indicating that MIPs could be useful for drug development (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja901600e). Scientists have had aspirations of using MIPs for analytical chemistry and biochemical applications, but the biological activity of the molded macromolecules has remained unprobed. A group led by Karsten Haupt of Compiègne University of Technology, in France, targeted the protease trypsin by linking one of the enzyme’s known inhibitors, benzamidine, to methacrylic acid to make a polymerizing agent. The researchers then used the benzamidine-methacrylate combo as an anchoring point to synthesize polymer microgels around trypsin molecules. After removing the trypsin template, they tested the resulting MIPs’ ability to inhibit protease activity. They found that the MIPs inhibit the enzyme nearly 1,000 times better than benzamidine alone and that the inhibition is selective for trypsin over two related enzymes. In addition to functioning as enzyme inhibitors, Haupt and colleagues suggest that MIPs could be developed for other protein interactions to control different kinds of biological activity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE