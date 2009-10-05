Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

New Products

New And Notable In The Chemical Industry

by Kenneth J. Moore
October 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 40
Chemicals & Materials

DNA STORAGE For use in biobanking applications, the QIAsafe DNA Blood Kit dries blood samples on a matrix for storage at ambient room temperatures. The matrix is composed of dissolvable compounds that form a protective seal around the DNA as it dries. Qiagen, www.qiagen.com

(1)
[+]Enlarge
Adhesives Research
Adhesives Research

(1) ADHESIVES ARclear 92400 and 92469 are optically clear, electronically clean, pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes for bonding surfaces in capacitative touch-screen applications. The adhesives have low extractable anions, are acid free, and have low volatile organic compound emissions. ARclear 92400 is 1-mm thick, and 92469 is 2-mm thick. Adhesives Research, www.adhesivesresearch.com

Instruments & Labware

AUTOPIPETTING For automated pipetting, a 96-channel pipetting head with a pipetting volume range of 1 µL to 1 mL is now available. Tips for the head come in volumes of 10 µL to 1 mL and come with or without filters. Hamilton Robotics, www.hamiltonrobotics.com

SPECTROMETER Expanding a line of inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometers, the iCAP 6200 is designed for routine analysis of trace elements and includes a range of preoptimized sample settings. The purge-gas distribution system reduces gas consumption; the torch design also reduces plasma-gas consumption. Thermo Fisher Scientific, www.thermo.com/icap

(2)
[+]Enlarge
Defiant Technologies
Defiant Technologies

(2) GAS DETECTION For handheld detection of compounds in ambient air, the Canary-Three has preconcentrator technology that selects for analytes. The selectivity may be mediated through chemical interactions or physical attributes of the device. The unit adjusts collection time to acquire enough sample for analysis, depending on analyte concentration in the sample. Surface acoustic wave detectors and plate resonators determine the chemical class of analytes after they are separated in a gas chromatography column. The module on which the sensors and analytics sit is about the size of a credit card and may be ordered separately or operated in parallel. Defiant Technologies, www.defiant-tech.com

(3)
[+]Enlarge
Syrris
Syrris

(3) PROCESS CONTROL A series of automated process-control systems with up to eight units is available. The Parallel Atlas Lithium uses magnetic stirrers and heats and cools round-bottomed flasks or vials; the Parallel Atlas Sodium has overhead stirring and temperature control; the Parallel Atlas Potassium is for jacketed reactions in volumes of 50 mL to 5 L and is the basis of additional systems for pH monitoring and control, calorimetry, turbidity analysis, and Fourier transform infrared analysis. The systems may be separated for individual use. Syrris, www.syrris.com

MICROARRAY The Mitos Wellplate holds small reagent droplets or groups of cells. The plate is 10 × 10 mm with a 40 × 40 array of wells each with a volume of 0.26 nL and depth of 2 mm. It is designed to fit under a cover slip on a microscope slide. Each well’s depth and diameter are customizable, and a second array layer may be added. The surface of the chip is hydrophilic, but custom coatings are available for the surface of the wells. Dolomite, www.dolomite-microfluidics.com

(4)
[+]Enlarge
Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies

(4) LABELER A microplate labeling system that automates printing and application of 1-D and 2-D bar codes is now available. Unique labels may be applied to each side of a plate. The thermal label printer has 600-dpi resolution, and the unit can print and apply one label every four seconds. Agilent Technologies, www.agilent.com

MELTING POINT Models MP50, MP70, and MP90 determine melting point. All units have a color touch-screen user interface; MP70 includes color video capabilities for visual observation; MP90 has video in addition to stored methods and six capillary positions. All units are able to determine color change, transparency point, and decomposition temperature. Mettler Toledo, www.mt.com

Kenneth J. Moore writes New Products. Information on new products can be sent to newproducts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

