Private Equity firm To Buy GenTek

The private equity firm American Securities is buying GenTek in a deal valued at $673 million. About 80% of GenTek’s 2008 sales of $608 million came from its General Chemical segment, which makes inorganic chemicals such as aluminum sulfate for the water treatment industry and sulfuric acid. American Securities is paying $411 million for GenTek’s equity, which represents a 40% premium over the price at which the shares were trading on the eve of the deal. American Securities will also assume about $262 million in GenTek’s debt and other liabilities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter